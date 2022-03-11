GETTING ANSWERS: How to save money on groceries as costs increase

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - From the gas pump to the grocery store, prices continue to sky rocket for consumers. In these expensive times, it can be hard to hold on to your hard-earned dollar.

Costs are pushing a key measure of inflation to a level not seen in the U.S. since the 1980s. The cost of everyday goods rose by 7.9 percent over the last year, reaching a new 40-year high. It’s impacting consumers like Carthage resident Ashton Emmons.

“We used to be able to spend a lot of money and have all the things that we need. Now, I’m having to choose between what we need and what we can live without,” he said.

Emmons says the surge in prices if making it difficult for him and his wife to prepare for their new child on the way, especially on one income.

“Now with everything going up, gas prices, food prices, it’s just really hard. It’s gotten to the point where I’m so stressed out. I don’t know where to turn, I don’t know who to turn to. I don’t have these other options and I have to be strong for her,” he said.

While the latest consumer price index shows food at home prices have increased by 8.6 percent, consumer analysts say there are ways for you to save while you shop:

Stockpile on sales when you see them at the store. Try to buy enough to last you until it’s on sale again, especially non-perishables. Create meal plans. This will limit the risk of overspending on food you may not need at the moment. Stop buying name brand items. Try off-brand foods as the cost is typically reduced. Make an effort to pay with cash. This method helps you stick to a budget because you have a physical reminder of how much you’re spending.

Despite the stark increase in grocery prices, Emmons says he and his wife are doing what they can to stay positive.

“We try to help each other, and we always tell each other it’s going to be better. It’s not going to last forever like this,” he said.

Some economists estimate that grocery store prices will remain elevated this year, continuing a COVID-19 trend that has contributed to the high cost of living.

