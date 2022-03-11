Explosive testimony from trooper in Ronald Greene case

Editor’s note: Watch WAFB 9NEWS at 6 to watch the trooper’s testimony and find out what else he said he was not allowed to do in 2019.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana State trooper testified Friday that his superiors did not follow his recommendation that a fellow trooper be arrested in connection with the death of motorist Ronald Greene.

Greene died in 2019 following a pursuit by Louisiana State Police (LSP) that ended with him crashing his vehicle near Monroe. Bodycam footage shows troopers Tazing and beating Greene and later dragging him by his ankles. The agency is accused of trying to cover up exactly how Greene died.

Federal authorities are investigating the case but have not made any arrests. One of the troopers involved the Greene case died in a single-car crash shortly after being told he faced being fired for his alleged role in Greene’s death, The Associated Press has previously reported.

During Friday’s meeting, Lt. Johnny Brown of Troop F in Monroe said he told his immediate supervisor, Lt. Gary Beasley, that he thought one of the troopers in the Greene case should be arrested but Beasley did not follow his advice. Brown did not identify which trooper he believed should have been arrested. He was then asked who else in the state police chain of command knew of his suggestion that a trooper be arrested. Before he could answer, however, the chairman of the legislative committee, Sen. Franklin Foil, cut him off.

“I don’t want to get involved at all with an ongoing investigation that could hurt what they are trying to do,” Foil said.

Jackson said it’s a major defect that LSP doesn’t have a procedure to document whenever one trooper asks another to commit a crime, saying a procedure needs to be put in place to document those complaints electronically that gets sent out to multiple people in the chain of command.

Brown said there should be a reporting system that should include someone outside of Louisiana State Police, someone on the outside that’s able to look in.

Jackson told Col. Lamar Davis, superintendent of Louisiana State Police, that the reports about a complaint within the department should go out to the governor, his or her attorney, the colonel of state police, and one other person outside of the department.

