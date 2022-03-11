East Texas experts provide tips on protecting yourself against threat of Russian cyberattacks

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - U.S. officials are warning people about the possibility of Russian cyberattacks. While the government says there are no specific or credible threats against the U.S. homeland, they say the danger to governments, businesses, and possibly individuals exists. They say the threat is especially significant in the wake of sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its allies.

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF

“We call it practicing good cyber hygiene,” said William Mack, the Tyler Resident Agent in Charge with the United States Secret Service. Mack said while there’s no surefire way to prevent cyberattacks, there are ways to minimize the risks.

PROTECTING PASSWORDS

Some of Mack’s tips include changing your passwords often. Compromised passwords can often live on the dark web and can be sold to hackers. The longer and more complex your passwords are, the better chance you have against cybercriminals. Mack said you should also avoid including personal information like birthdate and names.

“If those things are easy to guess, somebody is going to guess them,” Mack said.

ANTIVIRUS SOFTWARE PATCHES

Mack also advises people to keep personal details off the internet and keep your antivirus software up to date.

“Criminals often identify vulnerabilities in software systems or the companies identify themselves and provide those software patches as a way to mitigate those risks,” he said.

EMAIL THREATS

“The biggest part you’ve got to defend is on your email,” said Tom Roberts, who teaches cybersecurity at the University of Texas at Tyler.

Roberts said it’s important to avoid clicking suspicious emails or links, and pay close attention to emails that may appear to be from someone you know. He said it could be a hacker acting as an imposter.

“I go look at the URL of the email and see what it is,” Roberts said. “If it looks like a bunch of gibberish, which it does in most cases, you know that email is not real.”

Agent Mack explained the various types of targeted email attacks, including phishing and spear phishing.

“So phishing is where people are targeted or a wide population of people are targeted with a specific email. Spear phishing is where specific individuals are targeted by by the criminals. They try to entice you to click on a link and download malware software that allows them either access to the system or locks you out of the system.”

ONGOING THREAT

Roberts said while the threat of cyberattacks may be heightened, cybercriminals are nothing new and will continue to be a threat even after the war is over.

“The Russians and all these different countries have been doing the cyber stuff continuously,” he said.

Experts emphasize that safe practices are important at all times in the digital world.

RELATED STORIES

US braces for Russian cyberattacks

US, Britain accuse Russia of cyberattacks targeting Ukraine

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.