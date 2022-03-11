‘Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators’ returns to downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport will be packed this weekend with gumbo lovers — and it’s all for a good cause.

‘Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators’ returns this weekend. Teams of gumbo connoisseurs are vying for a $400 cash prize, plus trophies and medals. The best part: all proceeds raised during Gumbo Gladiators benefits Volunteers for Youth Justice, a critical nonprofit that’s served children and families facing a crisis in northwest Louisiana for four decades.

Here’s what you need to know:

Location: Festival Plaza

Date: Saturday, March 12

Time: Noon - 5 p.m.

Admission: Free, but samples of gumbo cost $2

Teams are competing for the top prize in one of three different categories: seafood, chicken/sausage or lagniappe.

More than 30 judges will select the top three teams for each category.

Organizers from Volunteers for Youth Justice said they hope to raise at least $50,000 during this year’s competition.

Tap or click here to donate, or learn more about volunteer opportunities, within Volunteers for Youth Justice.

