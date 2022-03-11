‘Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators’ returns to downtown Shreveport
Organizers from Volunteers for Youth Justice said they hope to raise at least $50,000 during this year’s competition.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport will be packed this weekend with gumbo lovers — and it’s all for a good cause.
‘Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators’ returns this weekend. Teams of gumbo connoisseurs are vying for a $400 cash prize, plus trophies and medals. The best part: all proceeds raised during Gumbo Gladiators benefits Volunteers for Youth Justice, a critical nonprofit that’s served children and families facing a crisis in northwest Louisiana for four decades.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Location: Festival Plaza
- Date: Saturday, March 12
- Time: Noon - 5 p.m.
- Admission: Free, but samples of gumbo cost $2
Teams are competing for the top prize in one of three different categories: seafood, chicken/sausage or lagniappe.
More than 30 judges will select the top three teams for each category.
Tap or click here to donate, or learn more about volunteer opportunities, within Volunteers for Youth Justice.
