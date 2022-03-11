Getting Answers
2 women wanted for alleged serious beating of victim

Kealay Duncan (left) Jacqueline Duncan are wanted for their alleged role in an attack that left...
Kealay Duncan (left) Jacqueline Duncan are wanted for their alleged role in an attack that left the victim with serious bodily injury.(SPD | Shreveport Caddo CrimeStoppers)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for two women wanted on felony battery charges.

Investigators say the incident happened back in mid-February. On Feb. 12, police responded to reports of a battery in which two women reportedly beat the victim, causing serious injury.

Officials were able to identify the suspects involved as Jacqueline Duncan, 29, and Kealay Duncan, 19. They’re each wanted on one count of second-degree battery. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or submit an anonymous tip via the P3 Tips app.

