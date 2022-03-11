2 women wanted for alleged serious beating of victim

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for two women wanted on felony battery charges.

Investigators say the incident happened back in mid-February. On Feb. 12, police responded to reports of a battery in which two women reportedly beat the victim, causing serious injury.

Officials were able to identify the suspects involved as Jacqueline Duncan, 29, and Kealay Duncan, 19. They’re each wanted on one count of second-degree battery. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or submit an anonymous tip via the P3 Tips app.

