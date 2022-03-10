Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Women’s History Month: Leah Sykes recounts teaching during the COVID pandemic

Leah Sykes
Leah Sykes(Adria Goins)
By Adria Goins
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The first days of the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t too long ago. Educators across the country had to learn how to do their job while still protecting themselves and their students.

Leah Sykes is an eighth-grade English teacher at Greenacres Middle School in Bossier City. She has witnessed the devastating consequences of COVID-19 firsthand. When the pandemic started, she was teaching at the Red River School District. The first quickly consumed every aspect of her life.

“I literally had to go into this every day. The hardest part was adjusting to change, making sure kids were staying in their groups or staying where they needed to be, mask on, the whole nine yards.”

Sykes said she felt a sense of fear often while managing the pandemic and her classroom in the beginning.

“I couldn’t think about that. If I left that at the forefront of my mind, I wouldn’t be able to do what I needed to do as a teacher. I couldn’t think about that.

“For me personally I contracted Covid so that was scary for me. Am I going to survive this? What will happen if I don’t? I think those are things that run through everybody’s mind if they do contract it but initially, I didn’t even think about myself.”

Not only did Sykes worry about her student’s health and education, but she also felt the same concern for her three small children.

“When Covid first started I tried to keep them at home and tried to still go to work and I’m just like I can’t do this. They need a teacher.”

“I just did it what I head to do. I didn’t think about it. I talked to my children and told them I have to keep them safe, so they needed wear their mask and wash their hands. We got up every morning, did what we needed to do to get ready, then everybody went their separate ways and we all returned home, and we were together in one piece.”

Each week during March KSLA News 12′s Adria Goins will be highlighting inspirational women from the ArkLaTex who have made history fighting a relentless war in our community by keeping neighbors, families, and strangers safe from COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

His wife said he was an avid fisherman, and on that day, he was heading to a fishing tournament...
Toledo Bend drowning victim remembered
BOOKED: Andre Deshun Gladney, 18, of Shreveport, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 7 and...
$500,000 bond set for Shreveporter accused of killing 19-year-old in Anderson Island Park
Car involved in wreck on I-49 flips over highway wall; one person injured
Brayden was hit by a car while riding his scooter in front of his home.
Neighbors urge safe driving after 8-year-old hit by car while riding scooter
Runaway 13-year-old found safe

Latest News

The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana is recognizing young, rising leaders across the...
Salvation Army of NWLA to celebrate ‘Youth of the Year’
Car involved in wreck on I-49 flips over highway wall; one person injured
BESE approves resolution for teacher, staff raises
BESE approves 2022-2023 resolution, includes teacher pay raises
BESE approves 2022-2023 resolution, includes teacher pay raises