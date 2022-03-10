Getting Answers
Woman pleads guilty to human trafficking charge in Smith County

Sheri Ha (Source: Smith County Jail website)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Garland woman accused of smuggling at least 7 people through Smith County has pleaded guilty.

Appearing in Judge Jack Skeen, Jr.’s court Thursday afternoon, Sheri Lin Ha, 24, pleaded guilty to one charge of smuggling of persons in exchange for five years deferred adjudication. Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman also noted that Ha would receive mandatory inpatient substance abuse treatment.

Ha was arrested in July 2021 following a traffic stop on Interstate 20. The stop led law enforcement officers to learn there were seven undocumented/illegal immigrants and drugs in her vehicle, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. She was indicted by a Smith County grand jury in December 2021.

Previous reporting:

Woman indicted for allegedly smuggling 7 through Smith County

