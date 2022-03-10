Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

WATCH: Authorities struggle to capture cow running loose on freeway

Authorities in Los Angeles struggled to capture a cow running loose on the 210 freeway Wednesday afternoon. (Source: KCAL/KCBS)
By Tena Ezzedine
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCAL/KCBS) - Authorities in Los Angeles had quite the time trying to capture a loose cow on the freeway Wednesday afternoon.

Several agencies responded to try to guide the cow off the road. They corralled it onto an off-ramp, but then the animal got spooked and ran right back onto the 210 freeway.

Eventually, officials penned the cow in a parking lot, where it walked up some concrete stairs and then found a dirt driveway leading to a farm.

Wranglers finally captured the cow and are trying to determine where it came from so they can return it.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car involved in wreck on I-49 flips over highway wall; one person injured
His wife said he was an avid fisherman, and on that day, he was heading to a fishing tournament...
Toledo Bend drowning victim remembered
BOOKED: Andre Deshun Gladney, 18, of Shreveport, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 7 and...
$500,000 bond set for Shreveporter accused of killing 19-year-old in Anderson Island Park
Brayden was hit by a car while riding his scooter in front of his home.
Neighbors urge safe driving after 8-year-old hit by car while riding scooter
Runaway 13-year-old found safe

Latest News

FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by American flags outside the New York Stock Exchange,...
Stocks slip, oil prices turn lower as uncertainty continues
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea testing new ICBMs, US says, warns more coming
FILE - 'Pill Man' made by Frank Huntley of Worcester, Mass., from his opioid prescription pill...
Opioid crisis victims confront Purdue Pharma’s owners
FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
LIVE: Judge denies motion to dismiss; Smollett sentencing begins