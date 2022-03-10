Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Tre’Davious White’s free food distribution event set for March 12

Perishable and non-perishable food items will be available. One allotment will be given per...
Perishable and non-perishable food items will be available. One allotment will be given per each household. Those looking to pick up food items must show a form of ID (Driver’s license, utility bill or government document proving proof of residency).(Southern University at Shreveport | SUSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Families and individuals looking for a little help regarding groceries have a chance to pick up some this weekend at no cost.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 12. Food items will be given to Shreveport and Bossier City residents at SUSLA, 3050 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

In the immediate aftermath of his recent season-ending injury, Shreveport-native and All-Pro Cornerback Tre’Davious White received a rally from around the country through the Buffalo Bills support fan group, Bills Mafia Babes, to show their appreciation! The Bills Mafia Babes initiated the fundraiser to demonstrate their gratitude for White and leveraged social media asking fans to donate $27 (27 representing White’s jersey number). To honor him, over $125,000 had been directed to and raised for The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

Southern University at Shreveport

Perishable and non-perishable food items will be available. One allotment will be given per each household. Those looking to pick up food items must show a form of ID (Driver’s license, utility bill or government document proving proof of residency).

Those picking up food items are asked to clear a space in the trunk or back seat of their vehicle for the items.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car involved in wreck on I-49 flips over highway wall; one person injured
Light snow Friday
Snow chances and colder weather to end the work week
Video security in recent years has become better and more importantly cheaper. With the...
Caddo Parish residents can apply for free doorbell camera program starting March 14
Michael Stewart fractured the baby’s skull, multiple vertebrae and both of the child’s legs.
Father convicted of throwing 7-week-old across the room, breaking 22 bones
Pop N' Pizza and Cookie B's Smoothies and More hold joint ribbon cutting.
Pop N’ Pizza & Cookie B’s hold joint ribbon cutting ceremony

Latest News

gumbo
Gumbo Gladiators returns!
Teams of gumbo connoisseurs are vying for a $400 cash prize, plus trophies and medals. The best...
‘Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators’ returns to downtown Shreveport
Shreveport organization hopes to decrease mental health disparities, crime
Video security in recent years has become better and more importantly cheaper. With the...
Caddo Parish residents can apply for free doorbell camera program starting March 14