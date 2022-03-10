Tre’Davious White’s free food distribution event set for March 12

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Families and individuals looking for a little help regarding groceries have a chance to pick up some this weekend at no cost.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 12. Food items will be given to Shreveport and Bossier City residents at SUSLA, 3050 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

In the immediate aftermath of his recent season-ending injury, Shreveport-native and All-Pro Cornerback Tre’Davious White received a rally from around the country through the Buffalo Bills support fan group, Bills Mafia Babes, to show their appreciation! The Bills Mafia Babes initiated the fundraiser to demonstrate their gratitude for White and leveraged social media asking fans to donate $27 (27 representing White’s jersey number). To honor him, over $125,000 had been directed to and raised for The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

Perishable and non-perishable food items will be available. One allotment will be given per each household. Those looking to pick up food items must show a form of ID (Driver’s license, utility bill or government document proving proof of residency).

Those picking up food items are asked to clear a space in the trunk or back seat of their vehicle for the items.

