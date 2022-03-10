Sunny and warm Thursday; cold front cools us down Friday

(KSLA) - Happy Thursday everyone today will probably be one of the most enjoyable days of the week. Sunny skies from start to finish and warmer temperatures this afternoon. Enjoy it while it lasts because a change comes Friday as another cold front moves into the ArkLaTex.

Today as you head out the door you’ll want to have your sunglasses on hand along with a jacket. Morning temperatures will be below freezing for areas like Idabel and still in the low to mid 30s for everyone else in the ArkLaTex. Thankfully today is going to be warmer day by the afternoon we’ll be in the upper 50s and warm up to the mid and upper 60s for highs today.

Friday is going to be a different story. A warmer start to the day, but we’ll have a cold front move through during the afternoon and evening hours that brings rain, potentially snowfall for a limited area for a limited time and cooler temperatures.

As of now, I have a 60% chance for rain and maybe a couple storms. There will not be any severe weather with this weather maker.

As the cold front moves through, it will quickly be dropping temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 60s for most areas, especially on the south side of the cold front. Areas north, like north of I-30, will have colder temperatures that may turn to near freezing already as the rain is passing through. That could allow for some flakes and sleet to mix in with the rain. However, it does not look likely for many areas, as the latest weather models have backed off. It’s still a possibility, but just unlikely.

Saturday will go back to being nice and pretty, but it will be chilly! Already it will start off with temperatures near the freezing mark if not below. Then it will only warm up to the lower 50s in the afternoon. I think this is Winter’s final push before Spring officially takes over. At least it will be sunny with no chance of rain.

Sunday will also be nice and sunny. There not be any rain either. Temperatures will rebound nicely to get up to the mid 60s after starting off near freezing again. It should be a very beautiful weekend! This weekend we also Spring Forward. So, yes, we do lose an hour of sleep Saturday night, but we will then have later sunsets. Sunset Sunday evening will be at 7:21!

