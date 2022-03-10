Snow chances and colder weather to end the work week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An arctic cold front moving into the ArkLaTex on Friday will bring freezing temperatures for the weekend and a chance of snow for portions of the area. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Friday afternoon and evening for the expectation of some light snow accumulations primarily to the north of I-20.

We’ll stay clear and pleasant into this evening. Temperatures will be falling out of the 60s and back into the 50s. If you’re headed out for any evening plans about all you’ll need on is a light jacket or sweater.

Overnight skies should remain mostly clear. Temperatures will settle back into the upper 30s to low and mid 40s by daybreak on Friday.

The morning hours Friday will stay quiet with some sunshine to start the day. Toward the lunch hour we’ll begin to see clouds on the increase and some rain showers will begin moving in through the afternoon. Much of the area will warm into the 50s and 60s by Noon. Colder air will start pushing in through the afternoon from northwest to southeast with temperatures falling in most areas.

By mid-afternoon we’ll be cold enough for rain to change over to snow around I-30 in the northern ArkLaTex. The rain/snow line will steadily head toward I-20 by late afternoon or early evening. Rain and snow will taper off through the evening hours with dry weather and clearing skies expected by midnight.

The snow is expected to be wet and slushy and mainly accumulating on grassy surfaces, keeping travel impacts fairly minor in most spots. An inch or more is possible across portions of NE Texas and SW Arkansas as well as McCurtain County, Oklahoma. Up to an inch could accumulate along the I-30 corridor. South toward I-20 a light dusting will be possible in some areas.

Sunshine is back for the weekend, but Saturday in particular will be a chilly day. After starting in the upper 20s to low 30s Saturday morning, we’ll only warm into the upper 40s to low 50s by afternoon. Sunday looks warmer with afternoon temperatures back in the 60s.

Another weather maker moves through Monday bring some showers and storms with it. Temperatures will stay in the 60s early next week. Warmer weather returns toward midweek with mid to upper 70s by Wednesday and Thursday along with likely dry weather.

Have a great Thursday evening!

