Shreveport organization hopes to decrease mental health disparities, crime

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three years ago, Mayquie Jackson moved to Shreveport with a mission.

After doing extensive research on crime numbers in Shreveport, she decided she wanted to help decrease mental health disparities and crime in the area. She heads an organization called the Humanity 2020 Group.

“We wanted to jump off Operation Neighborhood Initiative to reduce the mental health disparities. To give alternatives to policing and be part of de-escalation and help manage crime,” she said.

In order to do this, Jackson started a campaign called Street By Street, Buy Peace, By Adopting a Street. The campaign is comprised of a mobile team of experts who provide access to counseling and medical help to de-escalate issues before they become a bigger problem.

“We will ask you to contact us and ask us to add your street on our preapproved route, and we will make sure that we add that route, that address and that street, and a team will patrol there. We are asking for a $10 donation to show that, that’s our street,” Jackson said.

Once added to the route, a yard sign will be provided to show unity and solidarity. If you report a problem, the group will provide the necessary service to help.

Bessie Dew is the mother of Jonathan Jefferson, a 34-year-old who Bossier City police and the Bossier Parish DA say was advancing on officers when he was fatally shot in 2020.

“If she would have been around and this would have been in full effect, this would not have happened. My son would still be here,” Dew said.

Dew said due to her son’s mental health struggles, Jackson’s plan could have possibly changed the outcome two years ago.

“It’s very important for me because we want to get together and save lives and keep our kids from killing each other, and keep them out of jail.”

