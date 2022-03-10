Salvation Army of NWLA to celebrate ‘Youth of the Year’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana’s Boys and Girls Club is honoring rising leaders in the Shreveport-Bossier area, during its ‘Youth of the Year’ awards ceremony.

‘Youth of the Year’ is taking place Thursday, March 10, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2821 Greenwood Road in Shreveport.

The Boys and Girls Club works with kids and teens in middle and high school. ‘Youth of the Year’ forges a foundation within students and instills the importance of academic success, leadership and community service.

Vanessa Brown, area director for the Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Louisiana, said a program like ‘Youth of the Year’ is critical in Shreveport-Bossier - especially after a recent rash of violence.

“A lot of kids do not have that help they need,” Brown said. ”It’s crucial because the kids we see every day are losing their lives to gun violence.”

High school students who win ‘Youth of the Year’ at the local level are able to advance to the state and even national level. Brown said the Boys and Girls Club, for many students, is a home away from a home.

“For a lot of kids that we see each day, we know the struggles they are going through and know some of the things that will affect them,” Brown explained. “Our goal is to make sure they get there safely and make sure they get home as safe as possible.”

The Boys and Girls Club works with children as young as 6 years old up to 18. Brown said when students spend time with her staff, they are not placed in categories.

“Our kids are not being judged,” Brown said. “Our facility is home and I think for a lot of our youth, they need a safe place to call home.”

Tap or click here to make a donation to the Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana.

