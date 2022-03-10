Pop N’ Pizza & Cookie B’s hold joint ribbon cutting ceremony

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two businesses are making a name for themselves in downtown Shreveport.

Pop N’ Pizza and Cookie B’s Smoothies and More held a joint ribbon cutting Thursday, March 10. It was hosted by the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce. Both businesses are owned by Black women.

Cookie B’s is brand-new to Shreveport and opened shop just a few weeks ago.

“Power. Power. I am powerful. That’s how I feel. It means Black girl magic. I’m excited about my journey and where I’m going with Cookie B’s. And, eventually, it could be in many places, like New Orleans, my hometown,” said Kira McKnight, owner of Cookie B’s.

Pop N’ Pizza used to be located on East Kings Highway before relocating to Texas Street a few months ago.

“That’s what I like to do, inspire others. Just to show them that just because you may be from the hood, just because you may be from a bad part of town, that doesn’t mean that’s your worth. You can grow beyond that. You can grow passed that and you have to speak positive things in your life,” said Brittani Shabazz, owner of Pop N’ Pizza

