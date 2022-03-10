Officials say gambling addictions could get worse with sports betting in Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s Problem Gambling Awareness Month. The Vice President of the Louisiana Association on Compulsive Gambling, Dr. Bill McCown, said that gambling addictions will only get worse in the state now that mobile sports betting is legal.

The Vice President of the Louisiana Association of Compulsive Gambling, Dr. Bill McCown says sports betting could be a trigger for recovering gambling addicts.

“The idea that we can access any vice online is very scary and we’ve seen people that have done very well in life before excluding themselves from casinos, and the online temptation is just much more difficult for them, frankly it can be scary,” said McCown. “In some ways, this is entirely new territory for us and we don’t know exactly what will happen. I don’t think it’s going to be good.”

McCown said if you have anxiety or depression, you’re at a higher risk of developing a gambling addiction.

“Many people gamble for relief to make themselves feel better temporarily, another group of people the literature shows gamble for sensation, for fun,” said McCown.

McCown said between three and seven percent of people will have a gambling problem at some point in their life. If gambling is affecting your day-to-day life, he said there are recovery options in Louisiana. In fact, he said the recovery rate for gambling is anywhere from five to 10 percent, but in Louisiana, it’s about 50 to 60 percent.

“Colleagues from all over the world were saying hey, Louisiana has got this amazing treatment facility, you know which the center for recovery, it’s called CORE in Shreveport and it works,” said McCown.

The facility also answers gambling hotline calls for 33 states and has answered at least 2 million calls. McCown said you can absolutely recover from Gambling, especially if you get help.

“I want to emphasize that untreated, gambling disorders can be lethal,” said McCown.

The Louisiana Association on Compulsive Gambling has treated over 7,000 people in Louisiana. If you or someone you know is struggling with compulsive gambling, call the helpline at 1-877-770-7867.

