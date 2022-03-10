Coroner: 79-year-old woman died from ‘multiple blunt force injuries’

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - A man who is accused of killing his mother Wednesday afternoon is in custody, Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn told WAFB.

Dunn said detectives were called to the 900 block of Paola Street and found a deceased woman lying on her bedroom floor.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Enell Fernandez, 79. The coroner’s office told WAFB on Thursday, March 10, it had determined Fernandez died from multiple blunt force injuries.

During the course of the investigation, Baker police detectives arrested Royce Brown, 59, Dunn said.

Royce Brown (WAFB)

Brown was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charge of second-degree murder.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.