Coroner: 79-year-old woman died from ‘multiple blunt force injuries’

Authorities say they're investigating a homicide that happened on Paola Street in Baker, La.,...
Authorities say they're investigating a homicide that happened on Paola Street in Baker, La., on Wednesday, March 9, 2022(Viewer Submitted)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - A man who is accused of killing his mother Wednesday afternoon is in custody, Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn told WAFB.

Dunn said detectives were called to the 900 block of Paola Street and found a deceased woman lying on her bedroom floor.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Enell Fernandez, 79. The coroner’s office told WAFB on Thursday, March 10, it had determined Fernandez died from multiple blunt force injuries.

During the course of the investigation, Baker police detectives arrested Royce Brown, 59, Dunn said.

Royce Brown
Royce Brown(WAFB)

Brown was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charge of second-degree murder.

