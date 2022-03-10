Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Investigators looking for shirtless man after house fire on Springhill

Firefighters with SFD responded to a house fire in the 600 block of Springhill Avenue on...
Firefighters with SFD responded to a house fire in the 600 block of Springhill Avenue on Thursday, March 10, 2022.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fire investigators are looking for a man they believe started a house fire in Shreveport Thursday morning.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 10 in the 600 block of Springhill Avenue between Louisiana Avenue and McNeil Street.

Firefighters with SFD responded to a house fire in the 600 block of Springhill Avenue on...
Firefighters with SFD responded to a house fire in the 600 block of Springhill Avenue on Thursday, March 10, 2022.(KSLA)

A spokesperson for the Shreveport Fire Department says when firefighters got on scene, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. A neighbor initially called 911 and said a “frantic” man who lives in the house ran up to their door and they saw the man on their Ring doorbell camera.

That person was not on scene when firefighters arrived, officials say.

SFD goes on to say a city worker with the water department saw someone running from the house before the fire. Neighbors also say they heard a loud popping sound before the fire. Investigators are currently looking for a white male in his mid-30s with tattoos on his arms. They say he had on no shirt and blue jeans.

Firefighters with SFD responded to a house fire in the 600 block of Springhill Avenue on...
Firefighters with SFD responded to a house fire in the 600 block of Springhill Avenue on Thursday, March 10, 2022.(KSLA)

The fire was under control with about 15 minutes; no one was injured, SFD says.

The front of the home was moderately damaged, but is considered livable, officials say.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car involved in wreck on I-49 flips over highway wall; one person injured
Light snow Friday
Snow chances and colder weather to end the work week
Video security in recent years has become better and more importantly cheaper. With the...
Caddo Parish residents can apply for free doorbell camera program starting March 14
Michael Stewart fractured the baby’s skull, multiple vertebrae and both of the child’s legs.
Father convicted of throwing 7-week-old across the room, breaking 22 bones
Pop N' Pizza and Cookie B's Smoothies and More hold joint ribbon cutting.
Pop N’ Pizza & Cookie B’s hold joint ribbon cutting ceremony

Latest News

2 in hospital after fire starts on stove
2 in hospital after fire starts on stove
SFD responds to fire in the 200 block of Plano Street.
SFD: 2 in hospital after fire starts on stove
Texarkana fire departments monitoring rising costs of fuel
Wagons for Veterans fundraiser kicks off Saturday, March 11
A Louisiana State trooper testified Friday that his superiors did not follow his recommendation...
Explosive testimony from trooper in Ronald Greene case