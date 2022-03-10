Investigators looking for shirtless man after house fire on Springhill

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fire investigators are looking for a man they believe started a house fire in Shreveport Thursday morning.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 10 in the 600 block of Springhill Avenue between Louisiana Avenue and McNeil Street.

Firefighters with SFD responded to a house fire in the 600 block of Springhill Avenue on Thursday, March 10, 2022. (KSLA)

A spokesperson for the Shreveport Fire Department says when firefighters got on scene, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. A neighbor initially called 911 and said a “frantic” man who lives in the house ran up to their door and they saw the man on their Ring doorbell camera.

That person was not on scene when firefighters arrived, officials say.

SFD goes on to say a city worker with the water department saw someone running from the house before the fire. Neighbors also say they heard a loud popping sound before the fire. Investigators are currently looking for a white male in his mid-30s with tattoos on his arms. They say he had on no shirt and blue jeans.

The fire was under control with about 15 minutes; no one was injured, SFD says.

The front of the home was moderately damaged, but is considered livable, officials say.

