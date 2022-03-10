Getting Answers
GETTING ANSWERS: How to ease into Daylight Saving Time

By Kori Johnson
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Although it’s only one hour, health experts say the change from dark to light can actually wreak havoc on your body.

Your circadian rhythm is your body’s 24-hour internal clock. This is also known as your sleep-wake cycle. Lightness and darkness affect the circadian rhythm and signal to your body when to feel alert throughout the day.

A disruption to the rhythm can leave you feeling groggy and even short tempered, especially if you’re already sleep deprived. However, there are ways to combat this.

Health officials with the Cleveland Clinic recommend starting the adjustment early:

  • Start going to bed 15 or 30 minutes earlier than normal
  • Stick to your schedule. Be consistent with eating, bed and exercise times.
  • Avoid taking long naps. Long daytime naps could make it harder for you to get a full night of sleep.
  • Avoid coffee and alcohol. Health experts say it’s best to put down coffee and caffeinated beverages four to six hours before bedtime.

