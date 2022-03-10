Getting Answers
Downtown’s Parish Taceaux announces it's closing near end of March

Parish Taceaux is closing its doors Saturday, March 19, 2022.
Parish Taceaux is closing its doors Saturday, March 19, 2022.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another restaurant in downtown Shreveport is closing its doors for good.

The owners of Parish Taceaux (located at 708 Texas St.) announced on March 4 that the restaurant’s final day open will be Saturday, March 19. The taco joint will host its final pub crawl Saturday, March 12 for the 2nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Downtown Pub Crawl.

“This has been a really fun journey that we’ll always cherish with good memories. We’ve so much enjoyed becoming a part of the downtown community and getting to know so many new friends. We’ve thoroughly enjoyed working closely with Pam Atchison, Sandi Kallenberg, and the entire SRAC board. Shreveport is lucky to have such great advocates for our city (the new Texas Street lights are incredible and we’re so proud to see our city showing support for Ukraine through the blue and yellow light display this weekend),” said William and Jorie, owners of Parish Taceaux.

In the closure announcement, the owners say there’s no particular reason they’re closing other than they’ve been operating “month to month” for quite some time. They say it’s in the best interest of SRAC, Art Space, and the downtown community to have a long-term partner in the space the restaurant occupies. They say they simply cannot make a long-term commitment.

“We want to offer a special thanks to our customers and staff for making this such an enjoyable experience. We will remain a very active part of the downtown community with our new building being renovated next door. We look forward to seeing everyone at the next ‘art opening’ at Art Space, but as a colleague, not a server,” the owners said.

Click here to read the full announcement.

