Caddo Parish residents can apply for free doorbell camera program starting March 14

Video security in recent years has become better and more importantly cheaper. With the evolution of products like Ring doorbells, people have been able to keep their homes and neighborhoods safe.(KASEY MINTZ, KSNB)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Doorbell Camera Program will begin taking applications March 14.

The program was designed to combat crime in the parish, and provides citizens who qualify with one doorbell camera and installation per household. The program also includes a one-year monitoring subscription. Doorbell cameras will be distributed on a first come, first served basis for those who qualify.

CRITERIA FOR PROGRAM

  • Must be a resident of Caddo Parish
  • Must be at least 18-years-old
  • Household annual gross income (before taxes and deductions) must not exceed 80% of Area Median Income (AMI)
  • Must agree to register with the Shreveport Real Time Crime Center to allow law enforcement to access footage
  • Must have a working WiFi connection and own a mobile device to operate the doorbell camera app
  • Must not already own a doorbell camera service

The Caddo Parish Commission has allocated $100,000 for the purchase and installation of the doorbell cameras.

“This program is designed to give citizens and law enforcement an additional tool to help mitigate crime,” said Caddo Parish Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts. “The Caddo Parish Commission is committed to public safety and to protecting quality of life, and this program will aid in those endeavors and helping to provide peace of mind to our citizens.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE>>> Caddo Parish Commission passes ordinance on Ring doorbell pilot program

To be considered for the program, citizens must fill out an application online beginning March 14. Applications can be found here. Applications will also be accepted via email at doorbell@caddo.org. Call 318-841-5539 with questions about the program.

