BESE approves resolution for teacher, staff raises

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana teachers and school staff could see more money in their pockets this upcoming school year.

The Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education approved a plan for a raise of $1,500 for certified teachers, and $750 for non-certified support staff. The board says this raise reflects the pay increase proposal in Governor John Bel Edwards’ 2022-2023 budget.

The Red River United Teacher Union said although the raise comes at a good time, they believe teachers deserve more.

“We’re excited that, that’s part of what BESE has proposed, but that’s not enough. We’re just not keeping up with our neighboring states and that’s when we start to see teachers either leaving Louisiana, going right across the state line to go to Texas. You know, going to Arkansas and different places like that. We’re going to have to find a way to keep with even the southern regional average if we want to recruit and retain the best that there it,” said Jordan Thomas, vice president of Red River United.

The resolution will be sent to lawmakers next week, where legislature will vote on it.

