Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

BCPD searching for runaway 13-year-old

CayleeMae Cramer, 13
CayleeMae Cramer, 13(Bossier City Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Juvenile Division is seeking the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.

CayleeMae Cramer, 13, ran away from a youth facility on Wednesday, March 9. She is about 5′3″ and weighs around 167 pounds. She also has scars on both arms and has a condition that requires medication daily.

CayleeMae is known to frequent the Querbes Golf Course in Shreveport.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact BCPD at (318) 741-8610 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andre Gladney
Man shot dead in Anderson Island Park identified; arrest made
BOOKED: Andre Deshun Gladney, 18, of Shreveport, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 7 and...
$500,000 bond set for Shreveporter accused of killing 19-year-old in Anderson Island Park
Multiple locations of the Lansdell Family Clinic in Arkansas were raided by the DEA on May 18,...
Federal grand jury indicts 3 pharmacists, 5 nurse practitioners 10 months after clinic raids
Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 20 and Estes Parkway involving an...
18-wheeler carrying race cars involved in fatal crash in Gregg County
Jadun Byrd, center, was shot and killed March 2 in an incident that his mother describes as a...
Son shot and killed while on FaceTime with mom

Latest News

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards vetoes proposed congressional redistricting map
Consumers turn to powersport vehicles to save at the pump
Consumers turn to powersport vehicles to save at the pump
Problem Gambling Awareness Month
Problem Gambling Awareness Month
ArkLaTex dealership reports increased interest in powersport vehicles amid rising gas prices