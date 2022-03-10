BCPD searching for runaway 13-year-old

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Juvenile Division is seeking the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.

CayleeMae Cramer, 13, ran away from a youth facility on Wednesday, March 9. She is about 5′3″ and weighs around 167 pounds. She also has scars on both arms and has a condition that requires medication daily.

CayleeMae is known to frequent the Querbes Golf Course in Shreveport.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact BCPD at (318) 741-8610 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

