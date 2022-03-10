Getting Answers
Baton Rouge doctors seeing more people getting blood clots after having COVID-19

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge doctors are warning you about the symptoms of blood clots. They said more people are getting them after having COVID-19.

“We have seen an increase among the blood clots after COVID,” said Dr. Niksad Abraham, a Cardiologist with Baton Rouge General.

Abraham said he’s noticed this in the cardiovascular system and other body parts. It comes in the form of a stroke or pulmonary embolism.

“There’s been a lot of research going on as to why that is happening, but one of the antibodies that circulates in the body during the COVID infection that has been kind of associated with more blood clots, most likely that’s the reason,” said Abraham.

Abraham said doctors have been looking into this for the last two years as more complications pop up through the pandemic. He said there are more cases months after someone has COVID.

“Most of the time, if the blood is in the pulmonary arteries like pulmonary embolism or within the heart, then they are experiencing shortness of breath or chest pain, or they need to watch out for stroke-like symptoms,” said Abraham.

These blood clots have been seen in adults, and so far, no pediatric cases.

“Most important thing, in my opinion, is being aware of these things and know these symptoms,” said Abraham.

If you think you’re experiencing any of these symptoms due to blood clots, he said to reach out to your primary care doctor or any health care professional.

