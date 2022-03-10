Bastrop resident complains of nightly noises, police say they’re short-staffed

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - A Bastrop man said he is sick and tired of the noise in the city. He said he hears gunshots and loud music every night.

Bastrop resident, Clinton Stevenson, said the noise is so loud near his house, that the photos on his wall rattle at night. He said he’s called the police multiple times but said nothing is being done to stop it.

“The music we have in this area, the four-wheelers, and the shooting, and I have been dealing with this over a year and nothing has been done about it,” said Stevenson.

74-year-old Stevenson has lived in Bastrop for 55 years. He said in the last year and a half, four-wheelers, shots fired, and loud music keeps him up every night.

“All night, every night,” said Stevenson. “They driving the four wheels off here, and a lot of the times they shooting off of them.”

Stevenson said he’s been calling Bastrop PD but says he hasn’t seen a change.

“It’s the area I’m in, they don’t care, it’s simple as that, they don’t care about this,” said Stevenson.

Bastrop Police Chief DeWayne Reed said they do care. He said the department has been getting a lot of complaints about four-wheelers.

“Complaints of people driving recklessly on four-wheelers inside the city limits which is against the law, it’s illegal to drive four-wheelers inside city limits,” said Reed.

Reed said when they get calls about noise complaints, officers will be there, it’s just a matter of how long it takes them to get there.

“Officers are going to respond and get there as fast as they can. Right now we have a shortage of manpower at the Bastrop Police Department,” said Reed.

But he said on any given night, they usually have three officers working, so a noise complaint may not be their first priority.

“You know, we’re going to respond to the disturbances, vehicle accidents, and you know, calls of high risk before we respond to the lower risk calls,” said Reed.

Reed also said there’s a noise ordinance in Bastrop where it’s against the law to play loud music. But, it’s often hard to track down noise complaints, and usually, the music is already turned off when they get there.

“If they would be more specific and give us more information about who’s playing the music and where the music is coming from then it would help out a lot,” said Reed.

The Bastrop Police Dept. is working to get security cameras throughout the city to help the police department. That will be discussed at the Civil Service Board’s meeting in April.

