Red River Parish schools cancel classes due to water outage; Coushatta under boil advisory

COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - School’s out in Red River Parish due to a water outage on Wednesday.

The town of Coushatta is currently experiencing a water outage. In an email from the Red River Parish School District will not have classes on March 9. School will be back in session on Thursday, March 10.

The Town of Coushatta is currently under a boil advisory at this time due to loss of water pressure. The boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

TIPS FOR BOILING WATER

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled).

