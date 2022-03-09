Neighbors urge safe driving after 8-year-old hit by car while riding scooter

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three children have been hit by vehicles in the ArkLaTex in less than a month. One of those incidents was fatal.

An 8-year-old boy was hit Saturday, March 5, while riding his scooter in Bossier City.

Bossier City police responded, and the man allegedly driving the vehicle was issued a speeding ticket.

Brayden White, 8, got home from the hospital Tuesday night.

Neighbors say they knew something like this would happen sooner or later.

Brayden’s mother, Jena Flores-White, said her son was being watched by friends while he rode his scooter in front of their home on Dudley Lane.

“All I heard was a bang and I saw the little boy go flying up in the air,” said neighbor Gina Garcia.

“When they told me he got hit by a car, I’m looking at him and I’m like, ‘It doesn’t look like he’s been hit by a car, like where?’” Flores-White said.

Neighbors rushed Brayden inside his home.

“He immediately started crying. He didn’t lose consciousness, he did have a small concussion,” his mother said.

Bossier City’s police report mentions 45 feet of skid marks in the road. Even though rain has washed away most of the markings, they still are visible.

“I was in my window and I saw cars speeding down there, going about 45 miles an hour. He [the suspected driver] said he wasn’t, but he was. You can see the tire marks and I saw the little boy go flying in the air,” said Garcia.

That car was driven by a neighbor. According to the police report, he was going faster than the posted speed limit of 25 miles per hour. However, it doesn’t specify exactly how fast he was going.

Other neighbors say their children are hardly allowed to play in the front yard because of the reckless drivers.

Garcia said one of her grandsons is autistic and she fears for his safety.

“I’m so worried that he’s going to go out there, not knowing, purposely go out into the middle of the street. Somebody’s going to come out and just, you know come by flying. It’s 25, please do the speed limit.”

Candace Adams also lives in the area. She says she refused to buy her three children bikes because she fears they may be hit on the sidewalk.

“I’m not going to stop until something is done and these streets are safe. Our kids should be able to ride their bikes down the sidewalk and not worry about a car.”

Now neighbors are looking to police to help them find a resolution. Since the accident Saturday, Bossier City police have placed a device on the street where Brayden was hit. It will collect data and narrow down what traffic issues the neighborhood faces.

Bossier City police Lt. Bart Cavanaugh said when accidents happen in residential areas, it is often a neighbor at fault.

“That’s just our level of being comfortable. We drive the street every day because we live on it. So we tend to get a little faster and a little bit faster over time and, all of the sudden, something does [happen].”

Despite Brayden’s injuries, Flore-White said she is not angry with her neighbor. In fact, she said she hopes he’ll stop by to check on her son.

“It was a complete accident and that’s what I told Brayden. It’s not your fault, it’s not his fault, accidents happen. We are not mad at him at all. We are not upset with him, because he was so attentive and so worried about Brayden.”

Flores-White also said she hopes they will get speed bumps on the street.

