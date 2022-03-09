Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

NASA donates $25K to Sci-Port for aeronautics education for 4th- through 12th-graders

FILE - Sci-Port Discovery Center in Shreveport, La.
FILE - Sci-Port Discovery Center in Shreveport, La.(Source: KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - NASA has donated a $25,000 grant to Sci-Port Discovery Center in order to create aeronautics education for students in grades 4-12.

Sci-Port was chosen out of a diverse group of museums, science centers, library systems and other informal education organizations throughout the U.S.

The goal is to increase awareness in aeronautics, particularly among minority students and those from low- to moderate-income families.

The program will take a hands-on approach with Museum in a Box kits, Sci-Port exhibits, IMAX films and planetarium and observatory demonstrations.

“We are thrilled to have been selected as a recipient of this grant opportunity. We have spent the past three years building a strong relationship with NASA and have partnered with them to bring CineSpace films, an interactive panel discussion with NASA experts and the Chandra exhibit to Sci-Port visitors,” said Dianne Clark, executive director of Sci-Port.

“With the recent selection of Sci-Port Discovery Center to serve as the site of the North Louisiana STEM Innovation Center, we are in the perfect position to align with NASA’s mission to bring space exploration to traditionally underserved areas through STEM-based programming.”

NASA also has the goal of broadening student participation in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

“NASA has bold, long-term goals, so it’s critically important that we reach students where they are and create opportunities for them to experience those feelings of discovery and confidence that STEM engagement is really about,” said Mike Kincaid, NASA’s associate administrator for STEM engagement.

“The Community Anchor Awards will help us reach a diverse audience while sharing and supporting NASA’s missions and future plans.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andre Gladney
Man shot dead in Anderson Island Park identified; arrest made
BOOKED: Andre Deshun Gladney, 18, of Shreveport, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 7 and...
$500,000 bond set for Shreveporter accused of killing 19-year-old in Anderson Island Park
Multiple locations of the Lansdell Family Clinic in Arkansas were raided by the DEA on May 18,...
Federal grand jury indicts 3 pharmacists, 5 nurse practitioners 10 months after clinic raids
Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 20 and Estes Parkway involving an...
18-wheeler carrying race cars involved in fatal crash in Gregg County
Jadun Byrd, center, was shot and killed March 2 in an incident that his mother describes as a...
Son shot and killed while on FaceTime with mom

Latest News

CayleeMae Cramer, 13
BCPD searching for runaway 13-year-old
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards vetoes proposed congressional redistricting map
Consumers turn to powersport vehicles to save at the pump
Consumers turn to powersport vehicles to save at the pump
Problem Gambling Awareness Month
Problem Gambling Awareness Month
ArkLaTex dealership reports increased interest in powersport vehicles amid rising gas prices