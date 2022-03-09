Mud daubers contribute to Kaufman County house fire

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - According to the Kaufman County Fire Marshal’s Office, a house fire north of Terrell last week was contributed to by faulty wiring and mud daubers.

After a forensic examination of the site, Kaufman County’s Fire Marshal’s Office says their investigation determined the area of the fire’s origin was in the attic above the garage.

The fire marshal's office said that wiring and mud daubers caused the fire. (Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office)

A detailed search revealed electrical connections that were not located inside junction boxes, according to the fire marshal. The cause of the fire was a mud dauber nest which had fully encompassed a wiring connection. Deterioration was seen on interior portions of the mud dauber nest.

“Needless to say, fire origin and cause determinations require patience and attention to detail,” the fire marshal’s office said.

