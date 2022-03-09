Much drier and warmer for Wednesday; rain and cold weather moves back Friday

(KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning ArkLaTex! We’ve made it half way to the work week and things are finally looking warmer and drier for today and tomorrow. Although it will be short lived with Friday’s cold front, we’ll have to enjoy the improvement while it lasts.

Today: as you head out the door, grab your jacket as temperatures will still be holding on to the low and mid to upper 30s. Grab something to warm you up for the beginning of the day, but this afternoon will thankfully not be as chilly for those who enjoy warmer weather. Highs today in the ArkLaTex will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies is what we’re expecting today so although it wont be clear just yet, I think we’ll see the sunshine peaking through. Overnight tonight, clouds will gradually continue to clear.

Morning lows for Thursday are back in the 30s but briefly because Thursday will be our warmest day of the week! Highs on Thursday are in the 70s once again with mostly sunny skies. Nothing to worry about weather wise, so I would get outside and enjoy as much as you can because rain and colder temperatures are back on Friday with the arrival of our next cold front.

Friday we’ll be tracking another cold front to sweep through the viewing area and will bring some more rain. As of now rain looks to move in during the afternoon and evening hours with a few storms possible as well, but the severe threat looks pretty low. We’ll continue watching for the possibility of a wintry mix in the I-30 corridor if temperatures can cool down enough but it doesnt look quite impactful for the commute. Keep up with the KSLA First Alert Weather team for the latest updates. Temperatures will also be on their way back down. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

Saturday will go back to being nice and pretty, but it will be chilly! Already it will start off with temperatures near the freezing mark if not below. Then it will only warm up to the lower 50s in the afternoon. I think this is Winter’s final push before Spring officially takes over. At least it will be sunny with no chance of rain.

Sunday will also be nice and sunny. There not be any rain either. Temperatures will rebound nicely to get up to the mid 60s after starting off near freezing again. It should be a very beautiful weekend! This weekend we also Spring Forward. So, yes, we do lose an hour of sleep Saturday night, but we will then have later sunsets. Sunset Sunday evening will be at 7:21!

