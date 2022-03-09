Getting Answers
Morris County home total loss after fire on CR 1103

Source: Daingerfield Fire Department Facebook page
By Gary Bass
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fire on County Road 1103 in Morris County destroyed a home Tuesday evening. No injuries were reported, according to the Daingerfield Fire Department.

Tuesday was a busy day for the Daingerfield Fire Department. DFD chief Jimmy Cornelius said they were dispatched out to two other calls before they were sent to the structure fire on CR 1103.

Cornelius said the home’s lone occupant told Morris County Sheriff’s Office deputies that she thought the fire started in or around a wood-burning stove in the house.

The home was fully engulfed in flames when Daingerfield firefighters arrived on the scene, Cornelius said. He added that the fire got very hot because of the home’s metal roof and said the house was a total loss.

Personnel from LifeNet EMS checked the house’s occupant out to make sure she was OK, Cornelius. The woman was not injured in the fire.

The Daingerfield Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Cason Volunteer Fire Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, and LifeNet EMS, Cornelius said.

Source: Daingerfield Fire Department Facebook page
