Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

John Deere suspends shipments to Russia, Belarus

John Deere said it suspended shipments to Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine.
John Deere said it suspended shipments to Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine.(Source: Deere & Company via MGN)
By KWQC staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC/Gray News) - John Deere announced it has suspended shipments of machines to Russia and Belarus.

John Deere said in a news release that it suspended the shipments two weeks ago to Russia and subsequently to Belarus.

The company said it is deeply saddened by the significant escalation of events in Ukraine, and that it continues to monitor the situation closely while it fully abides by U.S. and international sanctions.

The western Ukrainian city of Lviv is struggling to cope with the influx of new residents fleeing from Russian shelling. (Source: CNN)

“The safety, welfare, and well-being of our employees in the region remains our top priority, and we continue to support and maintain close communication with our affected teams, providing necessary resources when possible,” said a John Deere spokesperson. “Our thoughts are with our employees, their families as well as our dealers, customers and all those impacted by this crisis.”

The John Deere Foundation has also been working directly with a number of organizations, including multiple United Nations agencies, to mobilize resources to support Ukrainians impacted by the crisis, the company said.

Copyright 2022 KWQC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car involved in wreck on I-49 flips over highway wall; one person injured
His wife said he was an avid fisherman, and on that day, he was heading to a fishing tournament...
Toledo Bend drowning victim remembered
BOOKED: Andre Deshun Gladney, 18, of Shreveport, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 7 and...
$500,000 bond set for Shreveporter accused of killing 19-year-old in Anderson Island Park
Brayden was hit by a car while riding his scooter in front of his home.
Neighbors urge safe driving after 8-year-old hit by car while riding scooter
Runaway 13-year-old found safe

Latest News

FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
Play ball! MLB players reach deal, salvage 162-game season
FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail in fake attack
Sesame Street cast attends the "Defying Inequality" Broadway concert, a celebrity benefit for...
Emilio Delgado, Luis on ‘Sesame Street’ for 45 years, dies
Cruiser hit
VIDEO: Nebraska police cruiser smashed by semi during snowstorm
Jessica Renee Fowler, 35, was charged with injury to a disabled child.
Nurse accused of injuring, abusing special needs child