Deaths of 2 found in pickup on Smith County road ruled double suicide

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Autopsies performed on the man and woman found dead in a running pickup on FM 2868 on Feb. 25 determined that the fatal shooting incident was a double suicide instead of a murder-suicide, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was found with a handgun in her possession. The man was also found dead in the front seat of the Ford F-250 pickup.

A deputy found the Ford F-250, on FM 2868, near the intersection of State Highway 155 at 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 25.

The deputy did not realize the pair were dead until he took the gun from the woman. He then secured the vehicle and called for assistance.

Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Andy Dunklin pronounced the man and woman dead at the scene and ordered autopsies.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.