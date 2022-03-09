Getting Answers
6-month-old died of blunt force trauma, coroner says; ‘family friend’ arrested

Keriaon Smith, 19, was booked with second-degree murder Tuesday (March 8) after a infant boy...
Keriaon Smith, 19, was booked with second-degree murder Tuesday (March 8) after a infant boy left in her care died March 5 after sustaining 'numerous injuries,' New Orleans police said.(Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The city coroner has identified an infant that police say is the youngest homicide victim thus far in 2022.

Coroner Jason Melancon reports that 6-month-old Tahir Stanley died of “blunt force injuries”, according to autopsy reports.

A “family friend” entrusted with the care of a 6-month-old boy last weekend has been arrested, accused of murdering the infant by New Orleans police.

Keriaon Smith, 19, was arrested Saturday (March 5) after New Orleans EMS found the child was not breathing and had sustained “numerous injuries,” the NOPD said.

Smith initially was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail on suspicion of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, for which her bond was set at $100,000. But she was rebooked Tuesday with second-degree murder after the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office determined through an autopsy that the child’s death was a homicide.

Smith is expected to appear in Orleans Parish Magistrate Court on Wednesday to have a new bond set on the murder count.

Paramedics were called Saturday around 12:09 p.m. and found the infant unresponsive inside a residence in the 1500 block of St. Louis Street in the Iberville neighborhood.

If charged and convicted of second-degree murder, Smith would face a mandatory lifetime prison sentence.

