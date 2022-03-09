Caddo Commissioner Mario Chavez announces run for Shreveport mayor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — In a Facebook post, Caddo Parish Commissioner Mario Chavez announced Wednesday, March 9 that he intends to run for mayor of Shreveport.

He joins a growing list of announced candidates that also includes Caddo Commissioner Jim Taliaferro, former Councilman Tom Arceneaux and incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins. Formal qualifying of candidates will be conducted July 20-22.

It's Time! It's time for Shreveport to come together, create a plan together, and hold elected officials accountable to... Posted by Caddo Parish Commissioner Mario Chavez on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Chavez serves District 10, in the Summer Grove and Southern Hills area, as a parish commissioner. He was elected to serve on the commission in 2016.

In addition, a video of his announcement was posted to YouTube. As of 8:15 a.m. March 9, according to his website, his campaign had raised more than $52,000.

His website says he moved to Shreveport in 1995. He later graduated from Southwood High School. He served 12 years in the Louisiana National Guard and is an Operation Iraqi Freedom War veteran.

Chavez said there are three initiatives he wants to improve in Shreveport: “crime, cleanliness and customer service.” His campaign is called “Together Shreveport,” a motto he says stands to hold elected officials accountable for their plans.

“Why not loot at out personnel to find out what we can do better? The private entity does it well but the public entity does not. We need to make it when you call down to City Hall, you get answers and results,” he said.

Chavez has not said which political party he will represent, stating politics should not intertwine with what he can do to help Shreveport.

The Shreveport mayoral election is set for Nov. 8. A runoff, if necessary, will be held Dec. 10.

