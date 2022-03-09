Beautiful Thursday but changes arrive Friday

(KSLA) - The weather will be absolutely gorgeous on Thursday with limited clouds and warm temperatures. Our next cold front will be arriving Friday to bring big changes to the ArkLaTex including rain and cooler temperatures.

Overnight, the clouds will continue to clear out. There will not be any rain. Temperatures though will be getting chilly once again. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s. As you head out the door in the morning, you will need a jacket.

Thursday will be the prettiest day of the week! There will be lots of sunshine without a single drop of rain! Temperatures will also be moving on up to the upper 60s and lower 70s in the afternoon. Now this is the kind of weather I like!

This nice weather will not stick around for long. Friday I am tracking another cold front to sweep its way through the ArkLaTex and will bring some more rain. As of now, I have a 60% chance for rain and maybe a couple storms. There will not be any severe weather with this weather maker.

One thing we are still watching for is the chance for some wintry mix on the northern edge of the ArkLaTex. As the cold front moves through, it will quickly be dropping temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 60s for most areas, especially on the south side of the cold front. Areas north, like north of I-30, will have colder temperatures that may turn to near freezing already as the rain is passing through. That could allow for some flakes and sleet to mix in with the rain. However, it does not look likely for many areas, as the latest weather models have backed off. It’s still a possibility, but just unlikely.

Saturday will go back to being nice and pretty, but it will be chilly! Already it will start off with temperatures near the freezing mark if not below. Then it will only warm up to the lower 50s in the afternoon. I think this is Winter’s final push before Spring officially takes over. At least it will be sunny with no chance of rain.

Sunday will also be nice and sunny. There not be any rain either. Temperatures will rebound nicely to get up to the mid 60s after starting off near freezing again. It should be a very beautiful weekend! This weekend we also Spring Forward. So, yes, we do lose an hour of sleep Saturday night, but we will then have later sunsets. Sunset Sunday evening will be at 7:21!

Dry weather looks to continue as we start off the following week on Monday. There will be a few passing clouds with little to no chance of rain. Temperatures will also be back up to the 70s, so it will be back to feeling more like Spring!

Have a great week and stay warm for the next couple days!

