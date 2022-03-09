ArkLaTex dealership reports increased interest in powersport vehicles amid rising gas prices

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With gas prices surpassing 2008′s records, many consumers are trying to save money at the pump.

G&C Honda’s Sales Manager Bill Morris tells KSLA more consumers are showing interest in powersport vehicles, like motorcycles and ATVs, due to the rising cost of gas.

“Some of our smaller bikes get 100 miles to the gallon...when you get into the real big bikes, they get about the same as a good economy car,” he said. “I’ve had actually several consumers lately mention while purchasing a motorcycle, ‘Hey we’re getting this because of the gas prices.’”

Morris said the powersport vehicles can be a good option as “commuter vehicles.”

“It is a good way to save some of your fuel dollars,” he said.

KSLA talked to several people at ArkLaTex gas stations. Many people are frustrated with the current gas prices.

“Oh my god. We woke up and the gas seemed like it had jumped up another dollar or so,” said Henry Williams.

“Too high, too fast,” Gary Madden told KSLA. “Very frustrating, because they don’t have to be this high.”

