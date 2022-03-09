Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Texas girl believed to be in danger

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for Helen May Marie Pierce, 11, a runaway who...
A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for Helen May Marie Pierce, 11, a runaway who reportedly left her home with an unknown man on Monday, March 7th.(Burnet County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURNET, Texas (KWTX) - The Burnet Police Department and the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday issued an Amber Alert for Helen May Marie Pierce, 11, a runaway who reportedly left her home with an unknown man on Monday, March 7th.

Investigators believe the girl may be in danger. Pierce reportedly left her home “willingly with an unknown male in a gray 4-door sedan,” police said.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue denim shorts. Pierce is about 4′10″ and weighs about 100 pounds.

“Due to the age of the child and the circumstances surrounding this case, the Burnet Police Department has issued a statewide Amber Alert,” police said.

If you have information regarding the girl’s whereabouts, call the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 512-756-8080.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

His wife said he was an avid fisherman, and on that day, he was heading to a fishing tournament...
Toledo Bend drowning victim remembered
BOOKED: Andre Deshun Gladney, 18, of Shreveport, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 7 and...
$500,000 bond set for Shreveporter accused of killing 19-year-old in Anderson Island Park
Brayden was hit by a car while riding his scooter in front of his home.
Neighbors urge safe driving after 8-year-old hit by car while riding scooter
Chavez first took office with the Caddo Parish Commission in 2016.
Caddo Commissioner Mario Chavez announces run for Shreveport mayor

Latest News

Leah Sykes
Women’s History Month: Leah Sykes recounts teaching during the COVID pandemic
Car involved in wreck on I-49 flips over highway wall; one person injured
BESE approves resolution for teacher, staff raises
BESE approves 2022-2023 resolution, includes teacher pay raises
BESE approves 2022-2023 resolution, includes teacher pay raises
The Good Stuff: Forever '30'
The Good Stuff: Forever '30'