10 ways you can save at the pump

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The sticker shock at the pump is painful, to say the least.

Oil prices have been hot lately as tensions rise between Russia and Ukraine.

Jackson gas prices alone have risen 52 cents per gallon since last week and even higher nationwide and expert warns drivers to ‘brace themselves’ as gas prices could soon reach $7.

Here are a few ways you can save at the pump:

Fill up at Costco, Sam’s Club, Walmart and Kroger

Wholesale club stores Costco and Sam’s Club and grocery stores such as Kroger offer discounted gas, according to USA Today. Typically, you need to buy a membership or enroll in a discount program. Using the Walmart app, Walmart+ members get a 5 cents a gallon discount and access to member prices at Sam’s Club, according to USA Today.

Pay in cash at the pump

You can save 5 to 10 cents a gallon when you pay in cash.

Get points, cash back from credit cards

Check to see if your credit card has any deals on gas purchases. Some will give you double points or cash back. For example, you can get 3% cash back at gas stations with the Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express. One of the best is the Sam’s Club Mastercard, which will give you 5% cash back on gas, up to $6,000.

Sign up for gas loyalty programs

Nearly all gas stations have a loyalty program. You can often link those rewards accounts to a gas card.

Buy gas on the best day of the week

According to GasBuddy, the best day to save money at the pump is Monday, which has the lowest average gas prices in most of the country. The most expensive days in most states? Thursday, followed by Wednesday. GasBuddy estimates you can save $50 to $100 a year by filling up on the cheapest days of the week.

Earn free gas cards

You can earn free gas gift cards by taking surveys for apps like Swagbucks and Survey Junkie, but be prepared to spend a good deal of time and to hand over a lot of personal information such as your age, job, income and shopping habits.

Improve fuel efficiency

Don’t speed. Fuel economy peaks at around 50 mph on most cars. Reducing highway speeds by 5 to 10 mph can increase fuel economy by as much as 14%, according to AAA. Also, don’t brake hard or aggressively accelerate as both of those burn gas faster.

Fill your tank with regular, not premium

If regular gas is all that’s recommended for your vehicle, then that’s all you need, AAA says. Filling up on premium doesn’t improve your fuel economy and just costs you more money.

Drive less

Plan ahead. Map your route before you leave, AAA recommends. Take the most fuel-efficient route on Google Maps. Combine errands to avoid extra trips.

