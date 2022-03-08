Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Biden seeking more health care for vets exposed to burn pits

Biden and and the veterans affairs secretary deliver remarks on expanding access to benefits for veterans affected by environmental exposures such as burn pits.
By JOSH BOAK
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden’s trip Tuesday to Fort Worth, Texas, is personal — a chance to talk with veterans and their caregivers and push for more help for members of the military who face health problems after exposure to burn pits.

In last week’s State of the Union address, Biden raised the prospect of whether being near the chemicals from pits where military waste was incinerated in Iraq led to the death of his son Beau.

“We don’t know for sure if a burn pit was the cause of his brain cancer, or the diseases of so many of our troops,” Biden said in the speech. “But I’m committed to finding out everything we can.”

Biden traveled with Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough to Texas, and they’re visiting the VA clinic in Fort Worth, with remarks to follow at the Tarrant County Resource Connection on “expanding access to health care and benefits for veterans affected by exposure to harmful substances, toxins and other environmental hazards,” including those from burn pits, plots of land where the military destroyed tires, batteries, medical waste and other materials.

President Joe Biden’s trip Tuesday to Fort Worth, Texas, is personal — a chance to talk with...
President Joe Biden’s trip Tuesday to Fort Worth, Texas, is personal — a chance to talk with veterans and their caregivers and push for more help for members of the military who face health problems after exposure to burn pits.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Texas was a natural choice to begin the tour on Biden’s unity agenda, noting it has the second-largest population of veterans in the U.S.

Biden, a Democrat, will also call on Congress to send him a bill that protects veterans who face health consequences after burn pit exposure. The House last week passed a bill that would provide VA health care to millions of Iraq and Afghanistan veterans who meet that criteria.

Biden’s son Beau was a major in a Delaware Army National Guard unit that deployed to Iraq in 2008. The two-term Delaware attorney general was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2013 and died two years later at age 46.

It is difficult to link toxic exposure to an individual’s medical condition. The concentration of toxic material is often well below the levels needed for immediate poisoning. Still, the VA’s own hazardous materials exposure website along with scientists and doctors say military personnel do face risks and dangers after being exposed to contaminants.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki discusses President Joe Biden's trip to Texas to focus on veterans' matters. (Source: Pool/CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate after a 19-year-old man was shot dead the afternoon of March 7, 2022, in...
Man shot dead in Anderson Island Park identified
It took place on the Toledo Bend Reservoir. According to a Facebook post by SPSO, two men in...
Toledo Bend drowning victim identified
Multiple locations of the Lansdell Family Clinic in Arkansas were raided by the DEA on May 18,...
Federal grand jury indicts 3 pharmacists, 5 nurse practitioners 10 months after clinic raids
David Gullatt
Lincoln school board president, fmr. LA Tech dean arrested on obscenity, meth charges
Hailey Cox, 14, last was seen about 4:40 p.m. March 4, 2022, getting into a brownish mini van...
Teenager not seen since getting into minivan

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Trial begins in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
Twin Cities teachers and their supporters brave sub-zero temperatures Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022,...
Teachers hit picket lines in Minneapolis as parents worry
FULL INTERVIEW: Jeff Ex recounts escape from Ukraine
FULL INTERVIEW: Jeff Ex recounts escape from Ukraine
The City of Marshall issued a boil water notice Friday after a contractor broke a water main....
Boil water notice lifted for Marshall