Texarkana’s Habitat for Humanity to assist senior citizens with home improvement

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana Arkansas City Hall teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to help some residents 65 and older get home improvements at no cost.

Mary Wormington, with Habitat for Humanity Texarkana, says they are taking applications from residents for the Critical Home Repair Program. The program reduces repair costs based on income and focuses on qualified senior citizens needing help.

“Often times when there is a senior citizen, they tend to let go of little things that could be very, very critical. So, we want to take care of those little things now, before they become worse,” Wormington said.

Applicants for this program must be age 65 or older, disabled or a military veteran, and own or reside in a home needing repair.

Carolyn Moore is a beautician that has not been able to work as much due to the COIVD-19 pandemic. She discovered the roof of her house was in need of repair and got assistance from Habitat for Humanity.

“I could not have done this without Habitat’s help,” she said.

Officials say licensed professional are hired for the repair work. The City of Texarkana and Habitat for Humanity are using the Community Development Block Grant money to fund the program.

“We are going towards the Aging in Place Program that Habitat International has. It is to keep senior citizens in their home safely for as long as we can,” said Wormington.

Applications for the program can be obtained by calling (903) 832-1746.

