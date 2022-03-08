Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Staffing shortages, crumbling infrastructure causing problems at Angola prison

(Source: WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:07 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At Angola, one of the country’s most well-known prisons, staffing shortages are forcing guards to transfer inmates to another facility.

“We are transferring 600 offenders out of the penitentiary that we’ll be moving to Allen Correctional Center which will free up staff that’s currently up thereby closing part of the West yard at the main prison that was built in 1950,” Secretary for the Dept. of Public Safety and Corrections Jimmy Le Blanc said.

State leaders say the shortage of guards boils down to three main factors.

“Pay is one, the working environment is very difficult. Our prisons aren’t air-conditioned. You’re working in an environment with what could be as many as 120-200 offenders supervising at night. There are a lot of restrictions on what you can bring into the prison, like cell phones. All that are things we are working on,” he added.

MORE
Angola to transfer 602 inmates to another facility
Twenty-two people were indicted by a federal grand jury in July 2019 for the participation in a...

With more than 5,000 inmates, Angola has more than 300 guard positions left unoccupied, making it very difficult and unsafe for guards who work in tough conditions for just barely $15 an hour.

“We’ve always had high turnover and now with the economy, the way it is, turnover is even worse. When they’re discussing having to change uniforms 3 times a day because just doing rounds you’re sweating so much, I think that’s obviously going to be an issue when you’re trying to retain someone to be a guard,” State Sen. Cameron Henry (R - Metairie).

The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections is seeking $2 million in funds to move some of the prisoners and make improvements at Angola. The money needs to come first, and Sen. Henry says the legislature’s approval is right around the corner.

“During this regular session we should begin to address some of the concerns,” Sen. Henry said.

The regular legislative session begins March 14, 2022.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andre Gladney
Man shot dead in Anderson Island Park identified; arrest made
BOOKED: Andre Deshun Gladney, 18, of Shreveport, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 7 and...
$500,000 bond set for Shreveporter accused of killing 19-year-old in Anderson Island Park
Multiple locations of the Lansdell Family Clinic in Arkansas were raided by the DEA on May 18,...
Federal grand jury indicts 3 pharmacists, 5 nurse practitioners 10 months after clinic raids
Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 20 and Estes Parkway involving an...
18-wheeler carrying race cars involved in fatal crash in Gregg County
Jadun Byrd, center, was shot and killed March 2 in an incident that his mother describes as a...
Son shot and killed while on FaceTime with mom

Latest News

As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
New Orleans Police
New Orleans cops can work more off-duty detail hours, judge rules
Chavez first took office with the Caddo Parish Commission in 2016.
Caddo Commissioner Mario Chavez announces run for Shreveport mayor
LACG encourages individuals to call (877) 587-5224 when they feel ready and comfortable to...
March marks Problem Gambling Month, with March Madness nearly here