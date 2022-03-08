$500,000 bond set for Shreveporter accused of killing 19-year-old in Anderson Island Park

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Bond has been set at $500,000 for a Shreveport man who faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Booking records show that 18-year-old Andre D. Gladney was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 7 then booked into Shreveport City Jail at 9:29 p.m. the same day.

The officer’s booking narrative reads:

“On above date and time officers responded to above location in reference to a b/m suffering from multiple gsw. SFD responded and later pronounced victim deceased from his gsw. The deceased was identified by the coroner. Detective was on scene and was notified by patrol officers that above suspect arrived at SPD for a post miranda interview. During interview suspect admitted to shooting victim several times because he felt that victim would kill him first. Suspect was arrested for 2nd degree murder.”

Gladney has since been transferred to Caddo Correctional Center, where he was booked at 9:24 p.m. Tuesday, March 8 on the murder charge and as an in-state fugitive, booking records show.

