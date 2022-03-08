“President Zelensky/Ukrainian people are my heroes,” One-on-one with Sen. Kennedy on Ukraine

West Monroe, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Senator John Kennedy says the United States must meet the thread regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Kennedy believes the U.S should do everything in its power to support Ukraine without putting U.S. troops in harm’s way.

Kennedy spoke Monday to KNOE’s Tyler Englander after an event in West Monroe.

“Is there a concern without any American or NATO troops, Ukraine is going to fall to Russia regardless of whatever help we give them,” Englander asked?

“The Russian Army is ten times bigger than the Ukrainian Army,” explained Senator Kennedy. “Some generals will say that it’s just a matter of time, but President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people, they’re my heroes. They’re willing to die for the right to choose their own destiny.”

Kennedy added, “We don’t have to commit troops to Ukraine or planes or pilots. I spoke to President Zelensky on Saturday. He’s not asking for that. In fact, his pilots can’t even fly American planes. He is asking for help from other European countries whose planes Ukrainian pilots can fly, but he wants America’s okay. I would just like to ask president Biden to move it along. Get moving a little faster.”

Senator Kennedy has repeatedly called on the U.S. to sanction Russia’s oil and gas industry. However, some European nations have been reluctant.

“If the U.S puts sanctions on Russian oil without our European allies, is that going to be enough,” questioned Englander?

“No,” replied Kennedy. “I mean, I’m all for it, and we should have done it immediately, not buying Putin’s oil, but it’s only 8% of our energy. Putin gets half of all of his money from his oil and gas sales, and the Europeans have gotten themselves in a fix where they are dependent on Russia’s oil and gas. Europe gets 25% of its oil and 40% of its gas from Putin. If they tell Putin we are not buying your product anymore, they have got to get their oil and gas from somewhere, and America, if President Biden will let us, can help fill the need.”

Last week, NATO rejected a Ukrainian request to enforce a no-fly zone over the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly asked U.S lawmakers the same question.

“A lot of people think that could start World War III,” Englander pointed out.

“We are not going to do a no-fly zone because it could start World War III,” Kennedy said emphatically. “I think President Zelensky knows that. I don’t blame him for asking. I was on the phone with him for 30 minutes or so. We got right down to business. It’s clear to me, what he needs the most is planes and drones, and we can help supply him with both.”

Kennedy added he understands Americans are tired of foreign entanglements but says Vladimir Putin and his allies are a threat America can’t ignore.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.