Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

LSU men’s basketball leaves for SEC Tourney; SI reports LSU receives notice of allegations within program

LSU head coach Will Wade
LSU head coach Will Wade(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU men’s basketball head coach Will Wade and his team left town for Tampa on Tuesday, March 8, hoping for a four-game, six-day stay at the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament as the fifth seed.

It was the same day Sports Illustrated reported that LSU has received notice of allegations for NCAA rules violations but has not acknowledged it yet. Those allegations date back to the 2017 FBI wire-tapping scandal for Wade, later combined with allegations in the football program for which LSU self-imposed a bowl ban in 2020.

RELATED STORIES
REPORT: FBI records Will Wade recruiting conversation, ‘offer’ discussed
LSU head coach Will Wade suspended indefinitely following Yahoo Sports report
New report by Yahoo reveals name of middleman on receiving end of ‘offer’ in LSU basketball recruiting controversy
Will Wade reinstated as LSU head basketball coach
LSU self-imposes one-year bowl ban for football

The Tigers don’t play until Thursday, facing the Ole Miss-Missouri winner, after earning the event’s double-bye with a top four seed the last three years.

LSU is already a shoo-in for an NCAA Tournament bid but could definitely improve on the projection of a seven-seed if the Tigers can make it to Saturday or Sunday.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

His wife said he was an avid fisherman, and on that day, he was heading to a fishing tournament...
Toledo Bend drowning victim remembered
BOOKED: Andre Deshun Gladney, 18, of Shreveport, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 7 and...
$500,000 bond set for Shreveporter accused of killing 19-year-old in Anderson Island Park
Brayden was hit by a car while riding his scooter in front of his home.
Neighbors urge safe driving after 8-year-old hit by car while riding scooter
A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for Helen May Marie Pierce, 11, a runaway who...
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas girl believed to be in danger
Chavez first took office with the Caddo Parish Commission in 2016.
Caddo Commissioner Mario Chavez announces run for Shreveport mayor

Latest News

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) avoids a tackle by Wisconsin linebacker Nick...
LSU adds Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels
LSU's RB coach Frank Wilson leaving LSU to take new coaching job.
Former McNeese football coach now part of allegations against LSU
FILE PHOTO: Former Baylor head football coach Art Briles
Art Briles out at Grambling State days after he got hired
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU moves up to No. 6 in AP Top 25 in historic turnaround