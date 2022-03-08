LSU men’s basketball leaves for SEC Tourney; SI reports LSU receives notice of allegations within program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU men’s basketball head coach Will Wade and his team left town for Tampa on Tuesday, March 8, hoping for a four-game, six-day stay at the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament as the fifth seed.

It was the same day Sports Illustrated reported that LSU has received notice of allegations for NCAA rules violations but has not acknowledged it yet. Those allegations date back to the 2017 FBI wire-tapping scandal for Wade, later combined with allegations in the football program for which LSU self-imposed a bowl ban in 2020.

The Tigers don’t play until Thursday, facing the Ole Miss-Missouri winner, after earning the event’s double-bye with a top four seed the last three years.

LSU is already a shoo-in for an NCAA Tournament bid but could definitely improve on the projection of a seven-seed if the Tigers can make it to Saturday or Sunday.

