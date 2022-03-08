Increasing gas prices may present challenges for nonprofit organizations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Nonprofit organizations are constantly serving ArkLaTex communities.

Some organizations tell KSLA, they are hoping the unforeseen spike in gas prices quickly passes, so they do not have to make adjustments to their budgets or services.

“It’s been just like a gradual increase up until this last month,” Caddo Council on Aging Executive Director Monica Wright said. “Back in September, we were paying about $2.67 per gallon. Now, when I looked at the beginning of March, we’re paying $3.76. It’s almost a dollar per gallon increase that we’re paying for gas...that’s about $400 dollars per month.”

The Caddo Council on Aging runs the Meals on Wheels program, which delivers meals to individuals at home who cannot buy or prepare their own meals. Wright said the council currently has about 150 volunteers who deliver to about 1,100 seniors. Many of the volunteers use their own vehicles.

“You don’t want anybody to stop assisting the seniors because of the gas prices,” she said. “We don’t want to jump to conclusions and we don’t want to decrease our client list because the service is so important.”

The gas prices are adding to challenges already present for many organizations due to the pandemic.

“A lot of the volunteers decided it wasn’t safe - and we completely understand - to deliver meals,” Wright explained.

Just down the street, Volunteers of America North Louisiana also offers services to the community, including transportation.

“When we created our budget, you don’t take into account inflation; you don’t think that’s going to have a significant importance, but it does,” Tricia Jowell, the Communications Director for Volunteers of America North Louisiana, said.

