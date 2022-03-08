Getting Answers
Federal grand jury indicts 3 pharmacists, 5 nurse practitioners 10 months after clinic raids

Investigation is related to the national opioid epidemic
Multiple locations of the Lansdell Family Clinic in Arkansas were raided by the DEA on May 18,...
By Fred Gamble
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:18 PM CST
(KSLA) — A federal grand jury has indicted eight people on a charge of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances without a medical purpose.

The summonses were issued Monday, March 7 for three pharmacists and five nurse practitioners.

The charges arise from raids that federal and southwest Arkansas authorities conducted May 18 at Lansdell Family Clinic sites in Texarkana, DeQueen, Lockesburg and Dierks. After months of investigating, DEA agents were back in the area Monday.

That investigation is related to the national opioid epidemic that has taken thousands of lives.

“I can promise you the DEA and our state and local partners will do everything we can to save lives. And that includes due diligence such as in this case,” said Jarod Harper, assistant special agent in charge.

The names of those who have been indicted were not released Monday.

Harper said they will be arraigned in federal court later this week.

IN MAY 2021:

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

