Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

‘Durk Better,’ and ‘YB vs Everybody’ billboards continue to fuel rap feud

Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy's feud has entered the billboard battle phase.
Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy's feud has entered the billboard battle phase.(AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The feud between Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy has entered its latest chapter; a billboard battle.

On Tues., March 8, photos began circulating online of a billboard in Baton Rouge that reads “Durk Better,” a play on YoungBoy’s catchphrase “YB Better,” which he put on billboards across the country in 2021 to promote his project Sincerely, Kentrell. Others have reported seeing similar signs in New Orleans.

The first photos of the billboard were posted around March 4 along I-110 near the Washington Avenue exit.

The words appear to be spelled out with money, seemingly a jab at a recent trend YoungBoy revived while on house arrest in Utah.

It remains unclear if Durk had anything to do with the new signage.

YoungBoy’s team responded on Twitter saying “we got some coming” before photos of at least one “YB vs Everybody” billboard went up in Durk’s hometown of Chicago.

A few weeks ago, YoungBoy released a diss track titled “I Hate YoungBoy” in which he names Durk’s fiancee India, Gucci Mane, fellow Baton Rouge rapper Lil Boosie, and others.

Gucci Mane responded with a song of his own titled “Publicity Stunt.” In an Instagram Story post, Durk reposted a clip from Gucci’s video with the caption “Ahh haaaa,” the name of Durk’s latest song, in which he throws shots at YoungBoy.

Lil Durk posted a clip of Gucci Mane's response to YoungBoy's diss trask with the caption "Ahh...
Lil Durk posted a clip of Gucci Mane's response to YoungBoy's diss trask with the caption "Ahh haaaa"(Instagram)

Durk’s new album, 7720 is expected to be released on March 11 after multiple delays. YoungBoy’s producer, Jason “Cheese” Goldberg, has hinted at another full-length project, possibly titled The Last Slimeto due out this month. Some believe he’s aiming to release it on or near the same day as Durk’s 7720 to stunt first-week sales.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

His wife said he was an avid fisherman, and on that day, he was heading to a fishing tournament...
Toledo Bend drowning victim remembered
BOOKED: Andre Deshun Gladney, 18, of Shreveport, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 7 and...
$500,000 bond set for Shreveporter accused of killing 19-year-old in Anderson Island Park
Brayden was hit by a car while riding his scooter in front of his home.
Neighbors urge safe driving after 8-year-old hit by car while riding scooter
A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for Helen May Marie Pierce, 11, a runaway who...
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas girl believed to be in danger
Chavez first took office with the Caddo Parish Commission in 2016.
Caddo Commissioner Mario Chavez announces run for Shreveport mayor

Latest News

Leah Sykes
Women’s History Month: Leah Sykes recounts teaching during the COVID pandemic
Car involved in wreck on I-49 flips over highway wall; one person injured
BESE approves resolution for teacher, staff raises
BESE approves 2022-2023 resolution, includes teacher pay raises
BESE approves 2022-2023 resolution, includes teacher pay raises
The Good Stuff: Forever '30'
The Good Stuff: Forever '30'