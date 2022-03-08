Drier weather returns but another cool down is on its way

(KSLA) - The rain will be moving out and taking a few days off before returning again by the end of the week. When that happens, temperatures will be cooling down again behind another strong cold front.

This evening will still be wet and gloomy. The rain will be winding down though. So, it will not be as widespread, nor as heavy. Regardless, you may need your umbrella if you have any outdoor plans. After sunset, the rain chances will drop even more and the rain should be coming to an end. Temperatures will still be very chilly and will only get colder. So grab a jacket to stay warm!

Overnight, the rain will be moving out and away early, and we should remain dry for the rest of the night. The clouds will gradually and slowly clear throughout the night. Some areas will still have mostly cloudy conditions to start off the day Wednesday. Temperatures will be getting cold overnight. Lows will be in the upper 20s north of I-30. Everywhere else in the ArkLaTex will be in the lower to mid 30s.

Wednesday will have a few passing clouds, but I do not expect any rain. The weather will be improving throughout the day. There should be more sunshine and that will help out with the temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 60s. This is still below average for early March, but we’re heading in the right direction.

Thursday should be the prettiest day of the week! There will be lots of sunshine with not a single drop of rain! Temperatures will also be moving on up to the upper 60s and lower 70s in the afternoon. Now this is the kind of weather I like!

Now this nice weather will not stick around for long. Friday I am tracking another cold front to sweep its way through the viewing area and will bring some more rain. As of now, I have a 50% chance for rain and maybe a couple storms. The severe threat looks pretty low, but I will be watching this closely. Keep up with the KSLA First Alert Weather team for the latest updates. Temperatures will also be on their way back down. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

Saturday will go back to being nice and pretty, but it will be chilly! Already it will start off with temperatures near the freezing mark if not below. Then it will only warm up to the lower 50s in the afternoon. I think this is Winter’s final push before Spring officially takes over. At least it will be sunny with no chance of rain.

Sunday will also be nice and sunny. There not be any rain either. Temperatures will rebound nicely to get up to the mid 60s after starting off near freezing again. It should be a very beautiful weekend! This weekend we also Spring Forward. So, yes, we do lose an hour of sleep Saturday night, but we will then have later sunsets. Sunset Sunday evening will be at 7:21!

Dry weather looks to continue as we start off the following week on Monday. There will be a few passing clouds with little to no chance of rain. Temperatures will also be back up to the 70s, so it will be back to feeling more like Spring!

Have a great week and stay warm for the next couple days!

