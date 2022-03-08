City Council confirms Smith as SPD chief; resolution presented to honor former councilman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport City Council is meeting for the fourth time this year.

The confirmation of Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith is a big item on this week’s agenda. Smith was nominated to hold the position by Mayor Adrian Perkins in January 2022. Nine other applicants applied for the job.

“His command time, but also his love for the community was apparent in today’s council meeting. Just watching his love for the community, his love for the Shreveport Police Department, is just incredible and it’s contagious,” said Perkins.

Before his nomination, Smith served at the substitute police chief at SPD after Ben Raymond retired in August 2021. Smith has worked with SPD for over 40 years. He graduated from Coushatta High School and earned his bachelor of science degree from Wiley College. He then went on to graduate from Centenary College with a master’s in business administration

“It is my goal to increase out police force to get back closer to our authorized strength. It is my goal in the future to reinstitute our Police Explore Program, where we target our youth and try to be better mentors for our youth, to ensure that they have the best opportunity for the best quality of life,” said Smith.

Now that his appointment has been confirmed, Smith will undergo a “working test period” for one year.

Councilwoman LeVette Fuller commended Smith on his response to crime in Shreveport.

“Since your appointment, the numbers are showing some positives for us. As far as a decrease in crime, and like you said, a 100% arrest rate for the 14 homicides that have already happened this year. And that’s unheard of. That’s a testament to leadership,” she said.

Tonight’s agenda also includes plans to honor James Flurry, a former councilman who passed away last week. The resolution is set to honor Flurry with plaques commemorating his work in the Southern Hills Park and the Community Center Walking Trail.

The City of Shreveport says it’s planning to invest $400,000 into the North Louisiana Crime Lab. The plan would amend the budget to provide financial support to the lab. The council will vote on a final passage in two weeks.

“We have been experiencing an unprecedented surge in violent crime across the nation and right here at home. Partnerships are critical to see an end to this violence,” said Mayor Perkins.

