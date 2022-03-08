Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: New Jersey officers catch 3-year-old dropped from burning building

A father throws a child out of a second floor window to officers and firefighters, then jumps to escape the flames. (SOURCE: SOUTH BRUNSWICK PD)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:36 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, N.J. (Gray News) – The body camera of an officer in New Jersey caught the dramatic moment a child was dropped out the window of a burning building and into the arms of officers below.

A raging fire was coursing through an apartment complex in Brunswick, New Jersey, early Monday morning.

First responders with the South Brunswick Police Department believed they had fully evacuated the building when they saw a man stick his head out of a second story window.

During a fire, a father dropped his son down to first responders. (WCBS, SOUTH BRUNSWICK POLICE DEPARTMENT, SOUTH BRUNSWICK FIRE, NEIGHBOR HANDOUT, CNN)

The first responders lined up on the ground below as the man disappeared back into the apartment, reappearing with his 3-year-old son. The group below yelled at the father to “pass the baby,” and the man dropped the child into their outstretched arms.

The officers then regroup to catch the father as he pulls himself out of the window headfirst and drops to the ground. Police say both the father and child suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andre Gladney
Man shot dead in Anderson Island Park identified; arrest made
BOOKED: Andre Deshun Gladney, 18, of Shreveport, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 7 and...
$500,000 bond set for Shreveporter accused of killing 19-year-old in Anderson Island Park
Multiple locations of the Lansdell Family Clinic in Arkansas were raided by the DEA on May 18,...
Federal grand jury indicts 3 pharmacists, 5 nurse practitioners 10 months after clinic raids
Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 20 and Estes Parkway involving an...
18-wheeler carrying race cars involved in fatal crash in Gregg County
Jadun Byrd, center, was shot and killed March 2 in an incident that his mother describes as a...
Son shot and killed while on FaceTime with mom

Latest News

The Texas Court of Appeals on Wednesday dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s...
Texas loses appeal over investigation of transgender teen’s family
In a speech on the anniversary of "Blood Sunday," the vice president vowed to push for federal...
Harris heads to Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
LIVE: Biden’s inflation plan upends thinking on jobs sent overseas
More than $20 billion was circulating in the economy in Jan. 2022.
Economics professor says stimulus checks contribute to inflation